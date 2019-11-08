That Was Fast! Judge Awards Joseline Primary Custody Of Bonnie Bella So Tot Can Continue School (Exclusive)

Stevie J & Joseline Locked In Custody Battle Over Toddler Daughter

A judge has agreed to give reality star Joseline Hernandez temporary custody of her toddler with Stevie J so that the tot can continue her studies.

Georgia family court judge Roslyn Holcomb signed an order Nov. 6 wresting custody from Stevie and awarding Joseline temporary custody of Bonnie Bella Hernandez, who will be three next month, so that the girl can continue to attend school in Joseline’s home in Miami.

Stevie will now have custody of Bonnie from Thursdays through Mondays, and will continue to not have to pay Joseline $1,000 a month in child support, according to the order, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

The judge’s new order will remain in effect until February 2020, when both sides are due back in court, their court documents state.

We exclusively revealed that Stevie sued Joseline earlier this year for custody of the tot, arguing that she’d cut him out of her life and was shacked up in Miami with another guy. He argued that he was more mentally and financially capable of caring for little Bonnie, and asked the judge to force Joseline to pay him child support.

But the Puerto Rican Princess denied keeping Bonnie away from Stevie and said she was doing the best she could to raise the little girl.

Over the summer, the judge issued a warrant for Joseline’s arrest after Stevie complained that she defied the court order by yanking Bonnie out of school and taking her to L.A. when he was supposed to have parenting time.

However, this week’s ruling sets aside Joseline’s warrant and orders both of them to communicate for Bonnie’s sake.

The pair are due back in court in 2020, where the judge said he may make a final judgment.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Joseline and Stevie J for comment.