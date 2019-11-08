SMH: 1 Employee Killed In Shooting Over Counterfeit $100 Bill At Church’s Chicken In San Diego

Shooting At Church’s Chicken Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Church’s Chicken in San Diego, California. The whole incident reportedly happened after the suspected gunman attempted to pay for food using a counterfeit bill.

According to reports from NBC San Diego, the shooting occurred at a Church’s located on Picador and Del Sol boulevards in the Otay Mesa community on Wednesday night. Before the shooting, the suspect, who was described by the San Diego Police Department as a “thin man in his 30s,” got into an argument with the employees over his alleged attempted use of a fake $100 bill.

There have been conflicting reports around this case, however, about whether or not a counterfeit bill was actually the issue. Other reports have stated that the customer’s grievance was centered around a store policy which prevented the acceptance of any $100 bills outright.

Currently investigating shooting at 3700 Picador Blvd. Suspect was a customer who got into argument with employees. Suspect retrieved handgun and fired. 1 employee killed, 2 others injured. Suspect is black male, 30’s, 6-1, thin build, Chargers beanie driving light blue sedan. pic.twitter.com/bMYTAIkQAz — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 7, 2019

The man is said to have left the restaurant at one point in the argument, just to return “minutes later” and open fire “from across the counter.” Three employees were struck, then the suspect ended up fleeing the scene.

One employee ended up dying from injuries sustained during the shooting. Accordint to the San Diego Union-Tribune, she has been identified as 28-year-old Maribel Ibañez.