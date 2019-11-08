Orinda Shooting: Airbnb To Pay For 5 Funerals Of Victims Killed At Halloween Party After Families Raise Hell

Airbnb To Pay For Orinda Shooting Victims Funerals

Airbnb had to have their arm twisted into doing the right thing after the families of five victims killed at a Halloween party raised seven levels of hell.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Airbnb, under intense pressure and a lot of bad PR, has finally decided to pay for the funerals of those murdered in the Orinda shooting. A statement released by Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced that the company has budgeted funds for not only the funerals but also counseling for the families.

What happened on Thursday night in Orinda, CA was horrible. I feel for the families and neighbors impacted by this tragedy – we are working to support them. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 2, 2019

Chesky’s above tweet prompted some card-pullin’ and receipt-wavin’ from lawyer Jesse Danoff who represents the family of Raymon Hill Jr.

He said his law firm “wants the public to know that in no way has Airbnb done anything to support the family of Mr. Hill.” He said the family asked Airbnb to cover funeral expenses but got no response. “They haven’t even reached out to apologize,” Danoff said in the statement. “They have merely responded in public with platitudes and thoughts and prayers or have made nebulous promises to ‘do better’ and ‘improve trust.’”

Shortly after Danoff let the yoppa speak, Chesky called and offered to pay. An offer Danoff calls “reactionary”.

Despite the company’s offer, Danoff said his law firm, Mitchell, will sue Airbnb for negligence that caused “a grave and serious risk to life.” “We’re looking to have the family compensated for what was a senseless death of their family member,” Danoff said.

Gonna take more than a half-dozen caskets and flowers to push past this one. Chesky better be ready to back the truck up.