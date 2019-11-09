Oh Hell Nah: Woman Texts Man ‘You’re Not a Serial Killer, Right?’ Before Becoming His Alleged Second Victim

Woman Asked Her Alleged Serial Killer If He Was A Serial Killer Before Death

A man in New Jersey spent his year in 2016 killing multiple women.

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver has been accused of murdering three women and attempting to murder a fourth. On Thursday, testimonies were filled with evidence about searches on his phone for date-rape drugs, deadly poisons, and his pursuit to have sex with women, according to reports from Yahoo News.

Further evidence went on to show that he used his cell phone to study how to create drugs strong enough to knock a person out, along with how to kill someone using household chemicals like bleach and ammonia. After all of these searches, he tried to find out how to erase his search history, according to testimony.

But beside his alleged interest in killing, it looks like he had other aspirations for becoming a police officer, searching phrases like “Police entrance exam practice test.” While Wheeler-Weaver’s stepfather is a police detective and his uncle is a police officer, he worked at a hotel and grocery store as a security guard.

The crime spree reportedly began on August 31, 2016 when 19-year-old Robin West was last seen. Her body was discovered on September 21 in an abandoned building that had been set on fire. The location on Wheeler-Weaver’s cell phone tracking places him at the house right before the fire–After he left, he drove back to watch the firefighters put it out.

A second victim, 20-year-old Sarah Butler, was found in Eagle Rock Reservation on November 29, 2016. The craziest part: When Wheeler-Weaver solicited Butler for sex through a social media app, she wrote, “You’re not a serial killer, right?”

After that, another victim, 33-year-old Joanne Brown was found dead at a vacant home on December 5.

Though he set out to kill a fourth woman, she made it out alive. “T.T.” testified in court about her own experience, saying she woke up in the back seat of her car with duct tape on her face and was “choked back to sleep.” Eventually, she persuaded Wheeler-Weaver to take her to a motel and was then able to lock herself in a motel room.

Wheeler-Weaver was apprehended on December. 6, 2016.