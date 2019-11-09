Grab A Tissue: Peep Shawn Wayans’ Emotional, Hilarious Eulogy At John Witherspoon’s Funeral [Video]

Shawn Wayans Gives Touching Speech At ‘Pops’ Funeral

Rest in peace, Pops. John Witherspoon’s funeral was last week and now a video has surfaced of the speech his “Wayans Brothers” costar Shawn Wayans gave. Shawn shared personal stories, from how they met and why he envisioned working with Witherspoon when he was still a young tenderoni on the comedy scene.

It’s worth watching the entire clip just for his hilarious impression of the deceased icon.