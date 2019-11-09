The Antisocial Network: Facebook “Apologizes” After Anonymous Employees Blasts Them For Racist Practices

Facebook Apologizes For Racist Company Culture

Facebook is full of s#!t. In addition to their inability to remove lies and disinformation in political ads, the social media network is wrought with racism and bigotry according to current and former employees.

A CNBC report states the Mark Zuckerberg‘s company has now “apologized” for not policing a hateful culture toward Blacks, Hispanics, and Asian female employees. The blog was written by a group of people who are ostensibly part of each of the marginalized groups mentioned.

“No one at Facebook, or anywhere, should have to put up with this behavior,” Bertie Thomson, Facebook vice president of corporate communications said in a statement. “We are sorry. It goes against everything that we stand for as a company. We’re listening and working hard to do better.”

The blog purports that things at Facebook have gotten much worse since ex-employee Mark Luckie wrote the now-infamous note stating that the tech giant had a “Black people problem”.

“Racism, discrimination, bias, and aggression do not come from the big moments,” the anonymous employees wrote. “It’s in the small actions that mount up over time and build into a culture where we are only meant to be seen as quotas, but never heard, never acknowledged, never recognized, and never accepted.”

The blog writers appear to want to put their names on this indictment, but they fear that they would not be safe from corporate and colleague retribution.

“We cannot afford to be vulnerable externally because Facebook has made us a vulnerable target internally,” the anonymous employees wrote. “The only thing we can hope for in this cathartic exercise is to influence change by sharing our stories and hope that no one else experiences the same discriminatory behaviors that we have.”

Facebook, a place for bigots.