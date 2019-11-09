Baby G’IRL! B. Simone Busts Brutal Freestyle Bars Over DaBaby’s “Raw S**t”, Did She Just Out Rap Your Fave??? [Video]

B. Simone Drops “Raw S**t” Freestyle

Aye, check it out right, B. Simone can rap her a$$ off. Period. Straight like that. No cap.

Don’t take our word for it though. Check out the recently released clip of B. going BRAZY with the bars over DaBaby’s “Raw Sh*t” beat. She catches a BODY.

If you recall, the fine a$$ funny-girl shot her shot at the Charlotte rapper and we have a feeling that if THAT didn’t get his attention, this will…

Press play.

Now, tell us we lying. We’ll wait.