Baby G’IRL! B. Simone Busts Brutal Freestyle Bars Over DaBaby’s “Raw S**t”, Did She Just Out Rap Your Fave??? [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
B. Simone Drops “Raw S**t” Freestyle
Aye, check it out right, B. Simone can rap her a$$ off. Period. Straight like that. No cap.
Don’t take our word for it though. Check out the recently released clip of B. going BRAZY with the bars over DaBaby’s “Raw Sh*t” beat. She catches a BODY.
If you recall, the fine a$$ funny-girl shot her shot at the Charlotte rapper and we have a feeling that if THAT didn’t get his attention, this will…
Press play.
Now, tell us we lying. We’ll wait.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.