Miniature Melee: Tory Lanez Allegedly Put His Pint-Sized Paws On This “Love & Hip Hop” Cast Member In A Miami Club [Video]

Tory Lanez Allegedly Punched “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” Star Prince At LIV Nightclub

According to TMZ , video surfaced of Tory Lanez reportedly swinging on a cast member of “Love & Hip Hop Miami” in a Miami Club.

The Canadian rapper-singer was at the popular Miami club Friday night, where he was reportedly set to perform. Prior to taking the stage, however, he got into a little kerfuffle with Prince Michael Harty, a rapper/promoter on ‘L&HH: Miami’.

It’s unclear if he connected with the guy cleanly, but it appears the rest of Tory’s security team and entourage joined in on the beat down too.

“Last night our security broke up an altercation between Love and Hip Hop’s Prince and Tory Lanez. We have a zero tolerance policy towards violence and both parties were immediately asked to leave the venue.” LIV reps released a statement on the altercation:

