For The Trolls: Cardi B Reveals Why She Thinks The Comment Section Is The Worst Part Of Instagram, Not The Likes

Cardi B Thinks Instagram Could Improve By Changing The Comment Section

Earlier this week, Instagram announced that they would be expanding their test to hide a picture’s number of likes to some users in the United States. Because of this news, conversations have started around whether or not this is a good idea–and Cardi B, someone whose built their career off of the platform, has something to say.

According to the rapper, there are much bigger problems than likes.

“It’s a big ruckus right now that the likes on Instagram are getting taken away,” she said in an Instagram post on Friday. “This is my opinion on it, right? So from the beginning of Instagram, we had likes. And I feel like in the beginning of Instagram, everything was so fun, people wanted to post their pictures, get likes … where I think that Instagram got a little nasty, and it just took a weird turn, was when people started to like the comments, when they were allowed to like comments or reply back to somebody’s comments.”

In her rant, Cardi talks about the toxicity that lives within certain comment section, pointing out that many users will post comments for the sole purpose of getting a reaction out of others.

“That’s when I feel like when people started sayin’ nasty things…somebody would just say something so vile because they want comments back. Some people don’t have a life…I see a lot of people dedicate they time into sayin’ some of the craziest, most absurd shit on comments, just for likes and comments back. And I feel like that’s what’s messing up Instagram.”

But there’s not only people who express too much of their own opinion on the platform. According to Cardi, the comment section has kept some fans from expressing their views because they might not want to risk getting attacked over a difference in opinion.

“If anything is affecting Instagram right now, it’s the way the comments have been done or have been changing these past few years,” she said. “I feel people been sayin’ the most weirdest shit, been starting the craziest arguments, been starting to race bait … because they want to get to the top, they want to get the most reactions. And that’s what I feel: The comments effect more than the likes.”

While Cardi has a point, users on Instagram do have the option of turning off comments on their posts is they so choose–but is that enough? Or should the platform do away with comments all together?