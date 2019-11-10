Stay Off The WEEEEEED: NBA Baller Dion Waiters Allegedly Suffers Panic Attack On Team Plane After Consuming An Edible

Dion Waiters Reportedly Suffers Panic Attack After Eating THC-Infused Edible

According to ESPN, NBA baller Dion Waiters suffered a panic attack on the Miami Heat charter plane after consuming a THC-infused edible.

Waiters, who was MIA against the Lakers, reportedly received medical treatment when the plane landed after the flight from Los Angeles from Phoenix.

Waiters has had a rough start to the season in Miami, and has yet to play in a single game this season.

The Heat are reportedly frustrated with his lack of production after inking him to a huge deal. He is in the third year of his four year, $52 million deal with the Heat. He is also due $24 million through the end of his contract, though could miss a $1.2 million bonus if he misses three more games this year.

This incident will make it even harder for the team to trade the veteran seeing as no team may be willing to take on all the drama surrounding the veteran player.