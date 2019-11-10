So Sad: 7-Year-Old Child With Special Needs Is In Critical Condition After Falling Out Of Ninth-Floor Apartment Window

Boy In Critical Condition After Falling From 9th Floor Window

According to the NY Post, a seven-year-old boy is fighting for his life after falling out of a ninth-floor window in the Bronx.

The special needs child reportedly fell at around 11 AM Saturday morning at 1453 Harrod Avenue, near East 174th Street in Soundview.

“I was making coffee when I heard the kid screaming so I ran outside..He couldn’t speak because of his condition so he screamed,” says a neighbor who rushed to help the child after the accident.

It was unclear how the child fell out of the window, or whether the family was home at the time. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.