RHOP Pettiness: Monique Samuels Charged With Second-Degree Assault After Alleged Fight With Candiace Dillard

Monique Samuels Charged With Second-Degree Assault After Alleged Fight With Candiace Dillard

Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard are the epitome of ex-friends, so much so that one of them has filed charges against the other.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” is currently filming season 5 of the Bravo show and things are apparently so contentious that Monique got physical with her former friend Candiace. The RHOP star who previously threatened to “drag Candiace pregnant and all” apparently made good on the threat during an October 16 incident.

PEOPLE reports that the two were at a dinner party alongside their RHOP cast members when Samuels grabbed Dillard by the hair and pulled her down. Bravo cameras were reportedly filming the incident the whole time.

Candiace, 32, recently filed a complaint over the incident and Monique, 36, is now facing a second-degree assault charge and will appear before a judge on December 23. A second-degree assault conviction would come with potential jail time.

Dillard’s personal attorney James L. Walker, Jr. provided PEOPLE with an exclusive statement.

“At this time, we do not want to say too much and just allow the criminal process to play out. We only ask everyone to pray for our client Candiace and her family,” Walker said. “The physical assault, humiliation and emotional distress have all been very painful and difficult for Candiace, as it would be for anyone attacked so viciously,” he continued. “We also pray that Monique will get some help,” said Walker. “The summons to court charge of Second Degree Assault is just one step below first-degree assault and must be taken very seriously. This behavior has no place in our society.” Walker ended his statement by asking that “everyone respect the privacy of the parties and allow the Montgomery County District Court to exercise its duty here to protect victims like Candiace.”

Likewise Monique Samuels’ attorney, A. Scott Bolden, tells PEOPLE that Dillard’s claims are “completely one-sided, inaccurate and unwarranted.” Bolden adds;

“Ms. Dillard has a public reputation for aggressive, belligerent and threatening behavior that has played out repeatedly on the Housewives of Potomac for millions of viewers to see for themselves.” Bolden adds, “To be sure, my client did nothing but defend herself in the face of more very aggressive behavior by Ms. Dillard. If this event occurred during taping of the show, I am confident that the video will bear all of this out. My client has every right to file for a counter criminal summons, as well, and will consider doing so, while fully defending herself in this action that has been filed with the Court. Either way, I am confident that she will prevail on this matter. Going forward, we hope that Ms. Dillard seeks the help she needs to avoid creating these kinds of unsafe and unfortunate circumstances in and outside of the workplace.”

