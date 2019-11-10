So Sad: Marquis Jefferson, Father Of Atatiana Jefferson, Dies From Heart Attack

Marquis Jefferson, Father Of Atatiana Jefferson, Dies

The father of the Fort Worth woman who was gunned down by a police officer in her home has unfortunately passed away.

A family spokesperson confirmed that Marquis Jefferson, 58, suffered a heart attack and died Saturday night at Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

“Less than a month ago, he was working at El Centro, mentoring kids twice a week,” family spokesman Bruce Carter told KXAS-TV (Channel 5). “He just couldn’t get back from what happened with his daughter.”

Marquis Jefferson first made headlines when he filed a restraining order to put a stop to his daughter’s funeral that was planned without him. The funeral was rescheduled and held October 24.

As previously reported 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed Oct. 12 in her home while she was playing video games with her nephew. The officer who killed her now faces a murder charge.

This is all so, so, sad.

Our condolences go out to the whole Jefferson family.