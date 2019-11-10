Update: Clark Atlanta Student Alexis Crawford Died Of Asphyxiation, Roommate & Roommate’s Boyfriend In Custody

Alexis Crawford Died Of Asphyxiation, Roommate In Custody

More details have been released surrounding the death of Alexis Crawford. As previously reported after a week’s search, Alexis’ body was found and her roommate and the roommate’s boyfriend were taken into custody.

Now according to WSB TV, Alexis’ cause of death has been revealed as asphyxiation.

Alexis’ roommate 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, is charged with malice murder. Jone’s boyfriend Barron Brantley, who is also charged in Crawford’s death, was booked Friday night. The motive for Alexis’ murder is unclear but authorities report that she filed a complaint against Brantley three days before she disappeared accusing him of “unwanted touching and kissing” inside the apartment she shared with Jones.

According to the police report, “the victim stated that the suspect rubbed his hand on her shoulder and kissed her on the neck. The victim stated that she asked the suspect what was he doing and he stated he thought she was Ms. Jones.”

Baron Brantley was previously charged with robbery and has been arrested multiple times for family violence and cruelty to children

Roommate now in custody, charged with murder of Clark Atlanta student https://t.co/ttzqR195eM pic.twitter.com/hqDObiVnYb — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 10, 2019

Both suspects were being held without bond at the Fulton County Jail.

Alexis Crawford’s funeral is scheduled for this week in Athens, Georgia.