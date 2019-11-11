He Has A Type: Meet Joe Budden’s Rumored New Super Thickalicious Bae Everyone Is Talking About

Is This Joe Budden’s Bae?

Joe Budden certainly has a type. He’s gone from baddie to baddie to thick-tastic model. There was Tahiry and Cyn Santana, most recently. Of course, the Cyn Santana situation resulted in a child and a messy reality show breakup. Now rumors are spreading that he is clapping these thick cakes to smithereens.

Woo, her name is Shadee Monique, a Houston-native who runs her own boutique and models on IG for the world’s enjoyment. She’d been rumored to be with Joe for a minute now but they’re pretty chatty on IG, seemingly confirming some of the speculation.

In the above pic, she commented “and to think I changed clothes before going out” and Budden left a comment that said “Which time out? Tuh.” To which, she replied, “U already know when and where.”

Oh? We get it.

So who is she? Hit the flip and see even more of the caked out bae.