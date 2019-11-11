Spicy: YG Brings Out Stormy Daniel For “F Donald Trump” Live At Camp Flog Gnaw (Video)

YG Brings Out Stormy Daniel For “F Donald Trump” Live At Camp Flog Gnaw

Since YG released his Nipsey assisted “F Donald Trump” he has kept his foot on the Cheeto in office’s neck. Tour After tour, show after show, its down to get the crowd moving. Even recently he kicked a fan from his show for not saying it to the crowd live! With the hit came the drama as well though, and he was previously visited by the Secret Service over the lyrics behind the song—which we know didn’t bother YG at all.

So what would make the song being performed even spicer? Remember Stormy Daniels? She’s woman who says she allegedly slept with the President then was paid for her silence. She and YG are forever linked as they both have been in hot water over their comments of the office, both were visited by the secret service and they both love the song.

So its only right YG brought her out at a show for a legendary performance. That performance finally happened this weekend at Tyler The Creator’s festival at Dodger Stadium!

Check out the video below.