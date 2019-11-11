Fan Pain Papi: Drake Gets Booed Off Stage At Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival

Drake Booed At Camp Flog Gnaw

Camp Flog Gnaw is a place where Tyler The Creator‘s most loyal fans gather each year to hear their favorite artists. Based on Twitter’s current #1 trending topic, Drake is not one of their favorite artists.

Aubrey was given an aural Mutombo finger last night when Flognaw fans let ChampagnePapi know that they’re more of a Pabst Blue Ribbon type of crowd.

Camp Flog Gnaw boo’d Drake off the stage 🤯🤯🤯😳 pic.twitter.com/zPxdNKCTUw — VERSACEBOYENT (@versaceboyent2) November 11, 2019

Other fans jumped to Drake’s (and their own) defense with some alternative facts.

ITS NOT THAT WE WERE ENTITLED, ITS THAT DRAKE LITERALLY SAID “IM ONLY SUPPOSED TO DO THREE SONGS…” we were hyped, but then… he kept going? Why wouldn’t he just say he was the closer?? #campfloggnaw2019 pic.twitter.com/WNfvrrNMhA — road bread™️ (@lolcantpickname) November 11, 2019

“The Motto” appeared to excite the Golfwangs who were standing in this section.

Drake was still lit tho people aren’t posting the good part before shit went south!!!#campfloggnaw2019 pic.twitter.com/PIDGuYQSYA — Leah (@leahashley1931) November 11, 2019

There’s reason to believe that at least some of the booing might have been the work of Frank Ocean fans who were DISTRAUGHT that their Blonde leader would not be making an appearance.

This was like 15 mins after Drake walked off and everybody realized Frank wasn’t coming, listen to this man scream 😭 pic.twitter.com/79NOgt8at7 — Ogo🤙🏾🇳🇬 (@NerdyNigerian97) November 11, 2019

That was the sound of his soul leaving his body. Frank got ’em out here bad.

Live look at everybody who booed Drake pic.twitter.com/CT3egftHp5 — Rap Meyer Lansky (@busyworksport) November 11, 2019

