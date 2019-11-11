Tamar Braxton Blamed Homosexuality For Men’s Disinterest And Got DRAGGED Across The Internet

Tamar Braxton’s Homophobic Rant

Tamar Braxton just can’t help herself, can she? She has been relatively quiet after her spat with the folks at The Real a few weeks ago, but now she is in a whole heap of s*** over an IG post she sent out Sunday night:

“The truth is ladies that these dudes out here really be gay!! It ain’t enough money, beauty, hair, babies in the world to keep them!! They want D**K!! Periodt!! It’s nothing wrong with you, but they will find EVERY reason in the world to make u not good enough!! If he lays with you for 3, 4, 10 days and he don’t touch u, it’s NOT YOU!! HE WANT A MAN!! And that’s on my momma.”

So a man not wanting to touch one specific woman means he’s gay? Ma’am, maybe he’s just not that into YOU. Tamar sent this out a little after RHOA so fans speculated that this was in reference to the Dennis/Porsha fiasco, but even then, Dennis was with a woman.

Regardless, bisexual and pansexual men exist and wanting to be with a man does not mean that person doesn’t also want to be with women. Also, again, and we can’t stress this enough: MAYBE HE DOESN’T WANT YOU, LADY.

Stop blaming and demonizing the LGBT community because of cobwebs in your drywall.

As you can imagine, Tamar’s mentions went up and Twitter blasted the hell out of her. Deservedly so. Peep the beat down.