SMH: Alicia Keys Posted An Instagram Rant After Her Son Feared Being Judged For His Rainbow Manicure

Alicia Keys Speaks On Her Son’s Fear Of Being Different

Alicia Keys took to Instagram recently to vent to her fans about how labels are getting in the way of people embracing who they really are.

She opened up about these frustrations on Instagram after an incident with her four-year-old son, Genesis, who she took to the nail salon recently. While they were there, the toddler struggled with whether or not to go through with getting the rainbow colored nail polish he wanted.

“He’s in the chair and he’s like, ‘I want [a] rainbow.’ So he tells the lady that he wants rainbow colors on his nails. And she brings all of these colors and she paints each nail a different color. And after she painted his nails, he looked at me and he said, ‘Mommy, I don’t want this on my nails,’” Keys said.

When the songstress asked her son why, Genesis went on to explain that could have problems with the colors on his nails.

“Can you believe this? 4 years old. He’s 4!” she said. “And he already understands the concept that someone is gonna judge him because he chose rainbow colors on his nails.”

Alicia encouraged her son to wear his nails proudly, telling her Genesis that people would love his nails because it showed off his creativity. She also assured the 4-year-old that a lot of men enjoy painting their nails.

Ultimately, this incident left the singer thinking about how judgemental the world has become.

“The way I see it, there is masculine and there are feminine energies inside of us all, period. It gets concerning to me that we can’t just explore these different sides of ourselves. These different energies that are within us.” She continued, “Even for me, myself, I oftentimes express the masculine energy that’s inside of me. And, all the time, if that happens, there are the judgments, and there’s the stereotypes, and there are all the energies that come towards that. And for my boys, [it’s] similar, if they want to express the feminine energy that’s inside of them. There’s all of these judgments, and all these rules, and stereotypes, and vibes.”

Alicia wrapped up her venting session, saying, “We should be able to explore and express [our masculine and feminine energies] however we want to.”