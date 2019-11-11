Sammiching While Black: Bum A$$ BART Cop Cuffs Black Man For Eating His Breakfast On Train Platform

Black Man Arrested By BART Cop For Eating A Sandwich

Last year, courtesy of BBQ Becky, we learned that Black folks in the Bay Area can’t BBQ in the parks without white interference and this weekend we learned that we can’t eat sandwiches while we wait for the train either.

According to DailyMail, the man being harassed by the cop is Steve Foster. This incident took place last Monday but the footage was not uploaded to social media until Friday.

Foster took to Facebook under the name Bill Gluckman to upload another video of the arresting officer trying to explain why he’s an a$$hole.

Police should never, ever, ever, EVER wonder why we don’t f**k with them.