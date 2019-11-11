Are You Here For It?! Kenya Barris Has A New Sketch-Comedy Show Coming To Netflix Next Month

Take A Look At Kenya Barris’ New Sketch-Comedy Show

Kenya Barris is always working on something new, and now, he’s got a sketch-comedy show coming to Netflix in December. The Black-ish creator secured a whopping eight-figure deal with the streaming service last year to develop new projects, and now, the first one is finally here.

Netflix is set to launch his upcoming show, Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, on December 6. The show stars the sketch and improv group of the same name with castmates Keisha Zollar, James III, Monique Moses, Jerah Milligan, Caroline Martin, Ray Cordova, Jon Braylock, and Shawtane Bowen.

According to reports from Vulture, Kenya has been a fan of the comedic ensemble for a long time now and decided to use his deal with Netflix to give them some more exposure.

“They’re not trying to be different; they’re trying to be themselves, and in being themselves they’ve created something really unique and really fresh,” he told the publication. “But the greatest thing about them is all the tones and beats that they hit, I feel like it’s something I’m really comfortable and familiar with, too, but it’s new in a way I haven’t seen.”

Throughout the span of the show, sketches will explore a vast array of topics that range from pop culture and social issues to the Black experience.

Take a look at the first sketch from the series down below to get a glimpse at what’s to come: