Omarion Explains Why B2K Fizzled The First Time, Details Backstage FIGHT [Video]

Omarion Breaks Silence On B2K Break Up

O is breaking is silence! The 34-year-old ‘Ice Box’ singer has been featured in a series of Vlad TV interviews that are rolling out slowlyyyyy. So far, Omarion has spoken on why B2K broke up back in 2004. The father in retrospect blames management for turning the boys against each other.

Interestingly, Omarion confirms that Fizz, Raz B and J Boog were in their own grown before he joined the band later as a teen. So far he hasn’t touched on the relationship between his baby mama and coworker, Fizz but we’re sure that’s coming any day now.

For now, hear how Omarion says the boys initially split.