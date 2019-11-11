Uh-Huh, Ok, Whasup? Shut Up! Trina Puts A White Bish In Check At Walmart For Calling Her N-Word [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Trina Flips On White Woman Who Called Her N-Word
Trina ain’t lettin’ s#!t slip ‘n slide when it comes to white people coming out their mouth with the n-word.
According to TMZ, The Baddest Bi*ch unleased the furious fire of Hell on some salty soup cookie who thought s#!t was sweet. Allow us to be the first to inform that you that no, sir, it most certainly isn’t.
Witnesses who had front-row seats to the retail drama say that when Trina accidentally bumped into the woman, she replied “watch out, ni**a bi*ch!”
Calamity ensued. Press play to peep.
Cops didn’t take a police report because Trina declined, but they did escort her to her car for safety.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.