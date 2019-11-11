E! People’s Choice Award: Kevin Hart’s First Public Appearance Since Life-Threatening Car Accident [Video]

Kevin Hart’s First Public Appearance Since Car Accident

Kevin Hart is back in these streets after nearly losing his life and ultimately breaking his back during the harrowing car accident he went through a few months ago.

The comedian walked the stage without a hitch or a limp to receive the trophy for E! People’s Choice Award.

Press play to see what he had to say in his acceptance speech.

Good to hear some humility in Kev’s voice. Sounds like he’s gained some perspective about how life works.