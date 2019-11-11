Kodak Black Begs Judge For Mercy Ahead Of Sentencing For Federal Gun Case This Week (Exclusive)

Florida Rapper Admitted He Lied To Obtain Firearms Following Rape Charges

Kodak Black has begged a federal judge to go easy on him ahead of his sentencing this week for lying in order to buy a semiautomatic gun, BOSSIP has learned.

Lawyers for the incarcerated rapper filed court papers last week saying that a lowball sentence of three to three and a half years in prison would be appropriate for his admitted crime of lying on a gun sales application even though he was banned from purchasing firearms because he’s out on bond for rape charges involving a high school student.

The 22-year-old artist pled guilty over the summer to one count of making a false statement in connection with the acquisition or attempted acquisition of a firearm. The maximum sentence for the crime is 10 years.

Black’s legal team argued that their client’s gun charge was a crime of deception rather than possession and that he took full responsibility once he was arrested. They said gang members had been making death threats against him and his staff were so fearful that they started ferrying him around in a bulletproof car.

Black’s lawyers also cited his poverty-stricken upbringing in the projects, the fact that he’s supporting and parenting his toddler son, King and his charitable work for children in his native South Florida.

The judge will sentence the “Tunnel Vision” rapper later this week.