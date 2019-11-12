LHHH: Here’s Why Messy Jess Hilarious Is Getting DRAGGED Across The Entire Internet

Jess Hilarious’ Disaster

The good reality folks at Love & Hip-Hop sure know how to draw in a guest appearance, right? This week we were treated to none other than Jess Hilarious who inserted herself smack-dab in the middle of the feud between Moniece and Apryl/Fizz (Aprizz?). Moniece shared a video that showed Jess going the hell off on Apryl and Fizz, saying that Apryl has babysitters watch her kids so she can go seek out famous men.

The video made its way to Apryl and Fizz who confronted Jess about it. Jess went into full backtrack mode blaming Moniece for everything. She said she was merely agreeing with Moniece and was lied to. Then she suggested Apryl pull on on Fizz’s baby momma. SMH.

The whole fiasco has made Jess look quite snake-like and Twitter was quick to pick up on it. They mercilessly dragged the holy hell out of Jess and sent her packing to the great beyond.