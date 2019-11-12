The Many-Faced Cake Gawd: Deelishis’ New Look Is Baffling Everybody But The Yams Are Still The Same

Deelishis’ New Face

Deelishis was trending pretty much all day while people asked two very important questions: 1) What the hell is she doing with Raymond Santana of Exonerated Five fame? 2) Um…what is up with her face?!

Deelishis looks way different than she did just a year ago, let alone back when she was the queen of Flavor of Love.

Remember when she looked like this?

Well now she is whole different looking person. But get this…the reviews for her new face aren’t…bad? People are actually celebrating someone’s face transformation? Well, mostly.

Peep the way people are talking about Deelishis and keep flipping through to see more of her different looks.