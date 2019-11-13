16 Classic Black Movies And TV Shows You Can Watch On Disney+ RIGHT NOW

- By Bossip Staff
Black Panther poster

Black Movies And Shows On Disney+

Disney+ has FINALLY launched and your giddy childhood memories are flooding back like they never left. Isn’t that special?

There’s literally millions of minutes available for us to watch. So you know what we do? We find movies and shows that apply to US. With that said, here are 16 classic black TV shows and movies to enjoy while perusing the brand new shiny app.

Remember The Titans – The Denzel-led movie about integrating a high school football team has featured unforgettable quotables.

Black Panther poster

Black Panther – The Marvel flick broke damn near every box office record possible.

Princess And The Frog – The Disney classic turned 10 years old this month and featured the first black Disney princess.

Queen Of Katwe – An underrated great film featuring Lupita.

Kazaam – Okay, this isn’t a great flick. But the unintentional comedy is right there.

    Smart Guy – An underrated sitcom classic.

    Doc McStuffins – A kid black doctor? Sign us up and watch with your kids.

    Twitches – A sleeper movie featuring Tia and Tamera that any fan should love

    A Goofy Movie – Okay, this isn’t black per se. But the soundtrack is peak Tevin Campbell so it’s black to us, dammit.

    The Proud Family Movie – We are so so so so happy this is back!

    Up, Up And Away – This Robert Townsend spinoff is an under the radar hit for families

    Shake It Up – Baby Zendaya? Want to see where she got her start? This is it.

