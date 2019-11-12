Here’s What Happened When Deyjah Harris UNFOLLOWED Her Hymen-Hovering Pappy On Social Media
- By Bossip Staff
Deyjah Harris Unfollows T.I. On Social Media, Sparks Hysteria
We’re STILL not over helicopter pappy T.I. revealing that he accompanies his daughter Deyjah to Gynecologist appointments while monitoring her hymen in quite possibly the creepiest TMI moment of the year.
So creepy, in fact, that Deyjah unfollowed him and the rest of her fam on social media (just days after liking tweets condemning her father’s icky behavior) in a relatable development that stirred up hysteria across the internet.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Deyjah Harris unfollowing T.I. on the flip.
