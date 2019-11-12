CPR: Summer Walker Empathly Explains Her Meet & Greets, Fans Say She’s Playing Games

Summer Walker Empathly Explains Her Meet & Greets

Summer Walker is catching heat (again). The singer who said she’s ditching the music industry after she ends her current tour was blasted on social media this weekend by a disgruntled fan.

According to the woman she shelled out good money to see the “CPR” songstress during a meet & greet but only met her “literally for five seconds.” The fan ranted and told the singer she’ll no longer support her career and remarked that Summer “doesn’t deserve” her fanbase.

“Such an anticlimactic and disappointing experience meeting Summer Walker yesterday,” wrote the fan. “We were informed to have our phones out, ready with flash, and not to sit too close or touch her. She barely spoke to anyone, every couple people she’d say ‘Hi’. It was a big hurt piece for me because I really idolised her and her work. Summer, you lost a big fan. I’m glad this is your first and last tour. You don’t deserve us!”

OUCH.

Summer caught word of the rant and she responded on Instagram with a looooooong post explaining why she doesn’t give out hugs. According to Summer, she’s an empath, a person who can literally absorb another person’s energy/ emotional state, so she avoids contact to protect herself.

OH. BWOY.

“…for those who’re upset b/c I don’t give hugs idk what to tell you…I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me,” Summer wrote. “y’all may not understand what I’m talking about but for example… there’s a lot of people out here faking the funk with a smile on their face like they got it together but inside your actually suffering from some sort of traumatic experience, a loss, depressed, fearful, envious or whatever the case may be BUT I CAN FEEL IT. So I ask you please respect my space in those moments.”

You KNOW social media had a field day with Summer’s comments and she’s being accused of being a “scammer” despite her explanation. Still, however, some fans are defending her and pointing out that she’s openly talked about having crippling social anxiety.

“It’s when your convinced that everyone in the room thinks your hideous & all intimate conversations are about you,” wrote Summer about her anxiety. “Whatever’s being said is negative.” […] “It affects your occupational performance,” she added. “It affects romantic relationships, friendships (which I have none ) & pretty much throws you into depression.” View this post on Instagram minding my business living my best life 🖤 A post shared by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on Nov 11, 2019 at 2:20am PST

What do YOU think about Summer Walker’s meet & greet explanation? Empaths do exist.