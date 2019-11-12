Mary J. Blige Gets Big Break In $60K Rent Evasion Case (Exclusive)

Golden Venus Sued Mary J. Blige For Slipping Out On Rent For Luxury Mansion

Mary J. Blige has been granted a reprieve in her nearly $60,000 rent dodge case – and it’s all down to a paperwork snafu.

Although the “No More Drama” singer has never responded to landlord Golden Venus’ civil suit, an L.A. Court judge ruled not to issue a default judgment against Blige because the landlord forgot to add the phone number of the person who served papers on Blige in legal docs, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

That means that the Queen of Hip Hop Soul will continue not to have to respond to the breach of contract case, which accuses her and ex-hubby Kendu Isaacs of damaging their rented mansion and failing to pay rent, court documents state.

Last year, Golden Venus LLC sued both Blige and Isaacs for breach of contract, claiming the pair reneged on an agreement to pay rent on a Beverly Hills mansion, but not allegedly before damaging the place and taking off with A/V equipment, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The landlord alleges Blige caused $16,000 in damages to the place, never paid a portion of the rent and that a/v equipment in the home went missing, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Golden Venus was in court last week on the case, and the judge ruled that Blige still hadn’t been properly served and gave the landlord more time to correct the documentation.

The landlord – and possibly Blige – are due back in court in early 2020, where the judge will rule on whether she was legally served.