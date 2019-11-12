Stop The Violence: Rapper Lil Reese In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Neck Outside Country Club

Lil Reese In Critical Condition After Shooting

Lil Reese is currently recovering from a gunshot wound to the neck after he was shot last night outside of an Illinois Country Club yesterday afternoon.

According to NYDailyNews, Reese is in critical condition, but his homie Lil Durk took to Twitter to report that all was well.

Reese good 💙 — DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) November 12, 2019

When police arrived on the scene Reese had already been taken to the hospital but his fresh blood stained the driver’s seat and the ground all around the car. Witnesses said that at least 12 shots were heard, but early reports suggest that Reese was only hit one time. Apparently, Reese was being chased by the gunman who is said to have used a small rifle in the attack.

Authorities early Tuesday were hunting for a car linked to the violent altercation. It was described as a Chevy Malibu with either white or gray tinted windows. The vehicle’s license plate is from Wisconsin, which is about 300 miles north of where the shooting occurred in Illinois.

Reese will be recovering at Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest.