Time For Tears: Alex Trebek Gets Emotional When Jeopardy Contestant Bets The House On His Health [Video]

Alex Trebek Caught Off-Guard By Kind Jeopardy Contestant

Alex Trebek is a legend, an icon, and, to our knowledge, an upstanding white man who hasn’t no known history of racism, misogyny, or abuse of women.

Thus, we struggled to compose ourselves while watching this now-viral clip of a recent Jeopardy episode that obviously punched Trebek right in the feels.

Press play down below to see what happened…

Thoughts and prayers go way, way, WAY up for Alex Trebek

