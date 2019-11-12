Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Glamour Women Of The Year Awards?

Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Niecy Nash Radiant At Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Tis the season… For awards! Glamour Magazine hosted their Women of the Year Awards in New York at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center on Monday night and our faves really showed out. Niecy Nash looks like she’s single and more than ready to mingle after her recent divorce news, riiiiight?

Yara Shahidi looked like she had a blast at the big night. Isn’t her dress fun?

Aja Naomi King brought the sunshine to the party. Love this bright sequined number.

Danai was looking very darling and demure in her pink dress…

If you had to pick one look, Who Looked More Bangin’?

Check out more photos from the awards below: