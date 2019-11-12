Copiously Curvy Cutie Iskra Lawrence Reveals She And Her Boo Thang Are Expecting A Swirly Seed
Iskra Lawrence Expecting Baby With Music Manager Boyfriend Philip Payne
Iskra’s having a baby! While checking out the photos from Monday night’s Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York, we couldn’t help but notice our frequently featured friend Iskra Lawrence was flossing a baby bump at the event.
Cute right?
Last week Iskra took to Instagram to make the official announcement that she and her boyfriend, music manager Philip Payne are becoming parents soon:
It’s not just the two of us anymore, we're soon to be a family of 3 ❤️. . When @Philipapayne ran out and got us six boxes of #ad @firstresponsepregnancy Early Result tests, our lives changed forever. We were so shocked when we saw those two lines and we knew for sure we were having a baby🤱🏼 Right now we’re 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant! 🤰🏼 And I can't wait to share with you what these last 4 months have been like. I’ve never been more excited to meet anyone, and Philip and I are in love with our mini baby P bump 🥰 I’m well aware of the struggles many women face with infertility and how lucky I am. That is why I’ll be giving away $10,000 to help and support one of you in your pregnancy journey (more deets coming soon). Thank you so much #firstresponsepregnancy for supporting me and all of the work you do to support couples struggling to conceive. It’s something very close to my heart with many of my best friends and family members experiencing these challenges. Can’t believe I’m finally telling the whole damn world our magical news sending you all lots of love xx #2MeansYes #preggo #pregnancyannouncement #17weeks #pregnant
The model revealed that she was 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant at the time of her announcement (it’s now exactly a week later so she’s now 18 weeks and 3 days pregnant.)
How exciting!
If you thought you were surprised I’m pregnant🤰🏼you can’t imagine how shocked I was! Link in my bio to watch our video spilling all the ☕️ on how we found out and our reactions👀😬 Also I’m sharing for the first time how I wanna give birth and some cute videos of me telling my family and bestie❤️ @allinwithiskra @kincommunity #allinwithiskra
Iskra also shared this video along with boyfriend Philip about the big news.
This meme is pretty funny. We’re sure Iskra will be a great mom.
Today is #hellotokindness @hellomag I’ve had such mixed feelings this week, so much love and support when for the first time in my life I shared my relationship online. But the fears I had came true when @philipapayne And I started receiving targeting hate and racism. So here’s a poem I’ve written to share my feelings and spread some kindness ——— Kindness is a choice you make Doesn’t it feel better to give not just take In a world where life is tough enough Why don’t we make someone’s day a little less rough Being mindful of what others may be going through, but don’t share We are all sisters and brothers so let’s show some care A simple act of kindness can go along way It will make somebody’s day It’ll make you feel good too So why not try something new Stop before you say or write something mean Just because you want to be seen You’re entitled to your opinion but there’s a nice way to share If you don’t agree with someone’s life choices that’s your cross to bear Because love is love no matter what controversy we may face Our love will light up any dark place Spread kindness and acceptance and put a smile on a face Because we are all made the same and part of the human race❤️ . . . . . #loveislove #philipandiskra #interracialcouple #relationshipgoals #couplegoals #happiness #love #bestfriends #poetry #kindness #bekind #endracisim
Back in January, after going public with their relationship Iskra revealed the pair had received a lot of racist backlash from commenters:
They seem so in love, it sucks that people are still hung up on the race mixing issue.
Check out more cute pics and posts of Iskra and Philip below:
I’m trying to keep this short because if I get started we will be here for time🐌 . You are a gift, a light and I’m proud of who you are every single day. Thank you for being you, I’m excited for your story to be shared and for you to use your voice to help others realise failure, set backs having madddd patience, being up then broke, staying humble and career 360s are all part of the journey and that success is not about the material things but about purpose and positive impact. Holding back so much I could say, but this is just the beginning…love you more each day, thank you for supporting me to be the best I can be @philipapayne ❤️ . [click link in my bio to read the full article by @ogdenpayne ☝️] And ofc #celluLIT 📸 @g.n.z.0
So the video you didn’t know you’d been waiting for👀😂 How @philipapayne and I met and fell in love. He tells the story best with alllll the dets… You can watch it right now. 👆👆Link is in my bio👆👆 Drop a ❤️ if you’re gonna watch our love story🥰 Also feel free to make up a catchy name for us😂 @allinwithiskra @kincommunity #allinwithiskra
One of the most magical days, so much love and joy. Also both of you had the most beautiful vows – making all of us tear up. Thank you for having us @kelseycangelose @yourboybenal your partnership and love is what life's about❤️ God bless you both. Thank you my love @philipapayne for welcoming me into your past, present and future can't wait for everyday with you
🌹With you everyday is Valentines. Thank you for valuing me for all that I am. And loving me in the most pure, honest, passionate way❤️ Love you P.A.P 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 . . . #ourfirstvalentinesday #valentines #valentinesday2019 #philipandiskra #couplegoals #love #happiness #interracialcouple #loveislove
