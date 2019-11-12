Serve Yourself: Customers In Alabama Step Up To Help Lone Waffle House Employee Who Gets Slammed With Orders

Waffle House Customers Hop Behind The Counter To Help Employee

When it comes to Waffle House, there’s always going to be some sort of headline circulating–and this one is about as Waffle House as it gets.

A Birmingham, Alabama location of the restaurant was slammed with late night customers this month with just one person on staff. Luckily, he managed to survive the shift with the help of multiple customers, who transitioned from diners to impromptu employees, taking some orders and even cleaning off tables in the process. The experience was captured by one of the customers in attendance, Ethan Crispo

Crispo stopped into Waffle House for breakfast at 12:30 a.m. on November 2. According to AL.com, he goes on to state that he did not expect positive things when he noticed only a single employee on duty, but later, his faith in humanity ended up being restored. While speaking to the publication, Cripso describes a single employee named Ben, who was tasked with running the restaurant all on his own. The consequences were dire.

“I’ve just sat down at my table and it’s becoming clear I’ll be going home with an empty stomach” said Crispo in an email to .

Then, a customer–who was also a regular at that specific location–stepped up to the challenge. According to Crispo, “From the blue, a man from the bar stands up. Asks Ben for an apron, and begins to work behind the counter. It was a transition so smooth I initially assumed it was a staff member returning to their shift. It wasn’t. It was a kind stranger. A man who answered the call. Bussed tables, did dishes, stacked plates.”

He recalled the moment Ben came over to took his order:

“The first thing I said to Ben was, ‘Hey, man, before we begin, I’ve just got two questions for you.’ He said, ‘Sure.’ And I said, ‘One, where’s your help?’ And he says, ‘They’re gone.’ And then the next thing was, ‘Who’s that guy? Does he work here?’ ‘No.’ ‘Does he work at any Waffle House?’ ‘Nope.’”

And what does Waffle House have to say about this whole thing? Their Director of PR and External Affairs said it was the result of miscommunication to workers who were scheduled to fill in the second half of a shift.

They also said, citing security footage, that patrons only washed dishes and bussed tables–the sole employee on duty is the one who handled stuff related to food prep.

All in all: Waffle House will be Waffle House.