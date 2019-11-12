Jesus Take The Wheel: Virginia Doctor Accused Of Performing Hysterectomies, Tying Fallopian Tubes Without Consent

Virginia Doctor Accused Of Performing Hysterectomies, Tying Fallopian Tubes Without Consent

This. Is. Shocking.

A Virginia doctor is in jail after authorities say he allegedly performed surgeries without consent. NBC News reports that Javaid Perwaiz, 69, was arrested Friday and charged with health care fraud and making false statements to federal investigators, according to papers filed in the Eastern District of Virginia.

In the court docs, investigators accuse Perwaiz, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Chesapeake, of constantly scaring patients into surgeries by hinting at the “imminent onset” of cancer. In one case he allegedly insisted that a woman get a total abdominal hysterectomy, but the patient objected and asked instead for a less invasive operation. After going into surgery however, the patient was reported “shocked to discover Perwaiz performed a total abdominal hysterectomy” and cut the woman’s bladder in the process, causing complications.

In another case, a woman was allegedly treated by the doctor for an ectopic pregnancy and her fallopian tubes “were burnt down to the nubs, making natural conception impossible.” The procedure was done without her consent.

Prior to his arrest Dr. Perwaiz faced eight malpractice suits including allegations he caused permanent injuries to three patients and life-threatening injuries.

An affidavit shows the history of 69-year-old Javaid Perwaiz’s career, including losing privileges at a Portsmouth hospital, getting investigated by the Virginia Board of Medicine and temporarily losing his medical license. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/T3mAm0RdON — Meghan Puryear 13News Now (@13MeghanPuryear) November 11, 2019

This is all so scary, please be careful picking your doctors.