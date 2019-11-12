Ashton Kutcher Reveals Him & Wife Mila Kunis Will Give Money Away To Charity Instead Of Their Kids

Ashton Kutcher Explains Not Giving Money To His Kids

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis got married back in 2015, and ever since, they’ve kept their marriage intentionally low key. But even more private than their relationship is the lives of their children, Wyatt and Dimitri–who they don’t even post pictures of on social media so they can maintain as much privacy as possible.

Beside just keeping their children anonymous, though, they also won’t be leaving their money behind for the kids. Kutcher opened up about the decision on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, explaining why Wyatt and Dimitri would not be receiving trust funds.

“My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don’t even know it. And they’ll never know it, because this is the only one that they’ll know. I’m not setting up a trust for them. We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things,” said the actor. “I want them to be really resourceful. Hopefully they’ll be motivated to have what they had, or some version of what they had.”

This train of thought from Ashton Kutcher seems to match up with what the family has always thought, like back in 2017 when his wife spoke on not giving their children presents on Christmas. Kunis explained that they didn’t give their kids material gifts because they were getting too accustomed to being spoiled.

“So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids. We’re instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn’t really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”

Mila even went on to say that she told the kids’ grandparents to adhere to the same thing. All in all, it looks like they don’t want spoiled children–which makes sense. And we’re sure that doesn’t mean they’ll be living on the street anytime soon.