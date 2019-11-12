Sweet Black Love: Jemele Hill And Ian “Ol Boy” Wallace Brought The D To LA In Broom-Jumpin’ Matrimony (Exclusive Photo)

Jemele Hill And Ian Wallace Exclusive Wedding Photo

Jemele Hill and Ian Wallace are now, officially, wife and husband. The adoring couple said their “I do’s” and all that mushy stuff at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California this past weekend in a very special wedding that epitomized loyalty and devotion.

Both proud Detroit natives, Jemele and Ian wanted to make sure that the D was fully represented on the first day of their forever.

BOSSIP spoke to Jemele exclusively about the ceremony and how they brought their vision to life.

“We were very intentional with everything we did. We wanted to bring Detroit to LA. That’s why we had DJ Kutz, who is from Detroit, come in and turn this wedding into a Detroit-style party. We wanted to laugh, love and have the time of their lives”

Just because Jemele married “ol boy” doesn’t mean that this wasn’t just any ol’ wedding. Some of Jemele’s friends are very important people, people like Gabrielle Union and Deborah Joy Winans. Fancy ESPN folks like her day 1 homie Michael Smith, Elle Duncan, Michael Eaves, and Bomani Jones were all on-hand for the festivities.

One celebrity we didn’t expect to be there was one Musiq Soulchild, who were told not only sang Jemele all the way down the aisle but also presented her and Ian a very special wedding gift.

It is a blanket with lyrics to his song “So Beautiful” sewn into it. Very classy, Mr. Soulchild. Well done.

We here at Bossip couldn't be more happy for you and Ian, Jemele! From the looks of the photos, the day was filled with sweet Black love. We hope your broom-jumpin' cakes are smashed to smithereens! Congrats! https://t.co/ks0z3EIfxO — Bossip (@Bossip) November 11, 2019

Congratulations again, Jemele and Ian! Here’s to decades of happiness, health, and epic, leg-shaking, bed-rockin’, it’s-YOUR-turn-to-make-ME-a-sandwich smashing to sweet Black love smithereens!