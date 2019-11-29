BOSSIP’s Black Friday Beauty Blowout: Best Deals For Your 2019 Holiday Slay
Best Beauty Deals For Black Friday 2019
Black Friday 2019 is around the corner and there are TONS of deals for beauty enthusiasts, makeup mavens, fictitious follicle rocking baddies and the like. The official date of Black Friday 2019 is Friday, November 29, so mark your calendars. Until then, we’ve collected blowout beauty deals so you can keep track of possible last-minute Christmas presents for yourself or for your friends.
This list will continue to be updated as more and more of your fave brands prepare to raid your pockets get you in the holiday spirit.
Too Faced
30% off sitewide with code PINK30
e.l.f. Cosmetics
November 28, 2019-Dec 2, 2019: Receive 50 percent off all orders over $30.
Juvia’s Place
View this post on Instagram
Black Friday Alert 🚨. A Specially curated bundle with our top sellers . Perfect Gifting guide for the season. What you Get Below- Tribe Eyeshadow Palette Nomad Eyeshadow Palette Warrior 3 Eyeshadow Palette Nubian Coral Palette Tribe Volume 3 Pressed Highlighter Highlighter Brush 5pcs Brush Set Royalty 2 Loose Highlighter Heroine Glow 1 Bella Blush 1 Queen Lip Gloss in Royalty or Fumi
Juvia’s Place has a Black Friday Bundle featuring their top sellers for $90, a $160 value.
Tribe Eyeshadow Palette
Nomad Eyeshadow Palette
Warrior 3 Eyeshadow Palette
Nubian Coral Palette
Tribe Volume 3 Pressed Highlighter
Highlighter Brush
5pcs Brush Set
Royalty 2 Loose Highlighter
Heroine Glow 1
Bella Blush
Fumi Lip Gloss
Lily Lashes
Up to 75% off
Mayvenn Hair
Mayvenn will be offering 25% OFF site-wide and it will INCLUDE Free Install orders (Purchase 3 or more bundles, closures or frontals and Mayvenn pays for your salon visit to get them installed). Normally, you cannot pair the Free Install promotion with anything else, so this is a big deal! It will run from Black Friday through December 6th. Code to use at checkout on shop.mayvenn.com is SALE.
shop.mayvenn.com is a part of the rewardStyle Network.
ColourPop
November 25, 2019-December 3, 2019: Receive 30 percent off site wide (exclusions apply).
Victoria’s Secret
November 29, 2019- December 2, 2019- All 1.7 oz EDPs are $25. Their roll-ons are also buy one get one free.
HipDot.com
Pre-Black Friday deal: 25-hour sale for 25% sitewide
Dates: 11/25
Black Friday Deal: Nov 28th – Black Friday 25% off sitewide
Dates: 11/28 – 12/2
*HipDot.com is also part of SkimLinks!
MAC Cosmetics
From Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, MAC Lover members get 25 percent everything (excluding VIVA GLAM) online and in-store. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, you’ll get a free gift with purchases of $45 or more.
CHI Hair Tools
Target is offering 40% OFF select CHI appliances for Black Friday.
ULTA Beauty will have a special Black Friday promo for the brand’s new holiday irons. The CHI for ULTA Beauty All That Shimmers, Fairy Dust and Teal Tinsel Flat Irons will be on sale for $59.99 each. They regularly retail for $99.99.
True Glory Hair
True Glory Hair, an Atlanta-based virgin hair company has been around for 10 years and with four retail stores and an e-commerce store, is now one of the biggest hair companies in the country. After growing in notoriety for selling high-quality hair for low prices, True Glory’s bundles are known to last more than 3 or 4 years.
This season, True Glory Hair, has taken the meaning of giving to a new level! The company has introduced four BRAND NEW products in the month of November alone including Indian 6×6 Lace Closures, Indian Water Wave, Brazilian Kinky Straight, and Bob Wigs and more on the way!
Now, they’re gearing up to release their biggest sales of the season on Black Friday and Cyber Monday where customers can expect to save anywhere between 35-40% off everything! Shop their Brazilian, Indian, Dyed and Wig Collection.
Their IG (@OriginalTrueGlory) has weekly giveaways to win free hair. For updates on their sales and giveaways, visit their website at TrueGloryHair.com.
Pear Nova
Inspired by the runway, founder Rachel James (as seen on Black Ink Crew Chicago), commences trends in cosmetics, bringing high fashion to your fingertips in long-wear, luxurious formulations that help strengthen the nails. Crafted with integrity and care, Pear Nova nail lacquers are vegan friendly, cruelty-free, and 5-free.
Their Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals are below:
· 20% off sitewide from November 29th-December 1st
Available on: https://www.pearnova.com/
BareMinerals
25% off site-wide with promo code ITSON from Nov. 25–30, then get 30% off site-wide from Dec. 1–2 with promo code CYBERSALE
CoverGirl
View this post on Instagram
Always bring your slay game. 💁 Check out the products below! 💯 Simply Ageless Liquid Foundation in '260 Classic Tan' 💯 Simply Ageless Instant Fix Concealer in '370 Tawny' 💯 #TruBlend Super Stunner Hyper-Glow Mono Highlighter in '590 Gilded Glory' 💯 #TruNaked Smoky Eyeshadow Palette 💯 #LashBlast Volume Mascara in '805 Black' 💯 Easy Breezy Volumizing Brow Gel in '115 Deep' 💯 #OutlastAllDay Lip Color Custom Nudes in '940 Deep Cool' #EasyBreezyBeautiful #COVERGIRLCrueltyFree #CrueltyFree
From Nov. 28–Dec. 2, CoverGirl will have more than 430 products discounted up to 30% off, all on Amazon
Ulta
Get 25% off Macadamia Professional Masques.
Get 40% off Becca Volcano Goddess Eyeshadow Palette.
Get 50% off Stila Lingerie Souffle Skin Perfecting Color.
Get 25% off Clinique All Aglow Palette.
Get 25% off T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set.
Get 25% off Chi 1-inch Ceramic Hairstyling Iron.
Get 25% off Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Sipping Pretty Palette.
Get 50% off Sphynx 3-in-1 Portable Razor.
****THIS LIST IS CONTINUOUSLY BEING UPDATED****
Urban Skin Rx
A skincare line founded by Rachel Roff developed to offer scientifically researched corrective skincare products for all skin tones and colors is offering Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals:
· 25% off sitewide and free shipping on November 28th and November 29th
· BOGO 50% off and free shipping on November 30th and November 31st
· 30% off and free shipping from December 1st through December 3rd
Pro Strength by Urban Skin Rx Berry and Bright Holiday Duo ($69.00) NEW and limited edition for the holiday season! Brighten, clarify, smooth and fade the appearance of dark spots and blemishes. Infuse your skincare regimen with cranberries, vitamin c and natural extracts for the ultimate antioxidant protection.
Available On: https://urbanskinrx.com
EDEN BodyWorks
EDEN Bodyworks, a haircare line founded by Jasmine Lawrence, provides natural products that integrate wellness and beauty inspired by nature to restore and maintain the hair and body’s original design.
Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals:
· Holiday bundle for $15 from November 24th through November 30th
· Buy one get one for $1 on December 2nd
20% to 25% off from November 29th through December 2nd (only on Amazon.com)
EDEN BodyWorks Coconut Shea Holiday Bundle ($15) – This exclusive holiday bundle is the perfect fan fave to maintain and care for your tresses. Perfect for hair of all types needing moisture and sheen, stock up on the Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme and Coconut Shea CoWash available in 8 oz sizes alongside a 4 oz Coconut Shea Leave In Conditioner this holiday season.
Available On: https://edenbodyworks.com
Urban Hydration
View this post on Instagram
LUHV a great face mask? We do too, but what we LUHV, even more, is its ability to nourish and hydrate the skin! Try our masks from our collection, and see the difference for yourself! #WavyHair #CurlyHair #PlantBased #Vegan #CrueltyFree #BeautyBlogger #GreenBeauty #Organic #ecofriendly #WaterisLife #HappyHair #HealthyHair #Glowup #Good #GoodHairDay #GoodLife #GoodVibes #FreshFace
A natural care brand of spa and travel-inspired bath, body, and hair care products specializing in fruit and plant-based ingredients determined to save the planet through clean beauty practices. Driven to save the planet, with every purchase Urban Hydration donates a gallon of water to transform communities around the world.
Their Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals are below:
· Week of Black Friday 30% off your entire cart
· On Black Friday 50% off entire site flash sale
· Cyber Monday 70% off entire cart flash sale
Available On: https://www.urbanhydration.com
Oyin Handmade
View this post on Instagram
Lovely crown! 💙 . . . . 📷 @kikacurls . . . . . . . . . #oyin #oyinhandmade #naturalhair #ingredientsmatter #luvyourmane #naturalhairmojo #naturalherstory #myhaircrush #naturalhaircommunity #naturalhairdaily #usnaturals #naturalhairproducts #naturalhairstyles #teamnatural #naturalhairjourney #ingredientsmatter#naturalhairstyles #naturallyshesdope #curlswithlove #amazingnaturalhair
Founded by Jamyla Bennu, handmade hair and body care products designed to meet today’s health, beauty, and style needs while also improving personal health and wellness with natural and organic ingredients. The entire line is made from hand, bottled and packaged in our Baltimore-based production kitchen and warehouse.
Their Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals are below:
30% off on hair and body goodies from November 25th to December 2nd
Available On: https://oyinhandmade.com
View this post on Instagram
Love this picture taken by @natyguimaraes_oficial 💙🧡! She loves these products because they make her skin very smooth and hydrated! She is very happy with her results and we love hearing that! Thank you for the sweet review 🥰 • • #review #elinaorganics #skincare #peptides #amber #elixir #facemask #hydrating #antiaging #holistic #aesthetic
Elina Organics Skincare & Makeup with Pearl Powder and Probiotics
Elina Organics will be offering 15% OFF all products online for Black Friday for 24 hours with code BLACKFRIDAY. For Cyber Monday, all products will be 10% OFF + FREE SHIPPING for 24 hours with code CYBERMON. elinaorganicsskincare.com is on Skimlinks and ShareASale.
View this post on Instagram
Have you ever had a hard time deciding what Skin Actives products to try? Kits are a great place to start! Try one of our Ageless, Calm & Soothe, Flawless, Glowing or Hydrating kits today! #lookinggoodwithskinactives #skincare #skincareregime #scienceisawesome #sciencematters #skinscience #scienceofskin #skincarescience #skinactives #activeingredients #selfcare #diyskincare #ROSBioNet #epidermalgrowthfactor #EGF #browandlash #keratinocytegrowthfactor #KGF #collagen #hyaluronicacid
Skin Actives Scientific Skincare
