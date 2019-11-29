BOSSIP’s Black Friday Beauty Blowout: Best Deals For Your 2019 Holiday Slay

1 of 22 ❯ ❮

of 22

Best Beauty Deals For Black Friday 2019 Black Friday 2019 is around the corner and there are TONS of deals for beauty enthusiasts, makeup mavens, fictitious follicle rocking baddies and the like. The official date of Black Friday 2019 is Friday, November 29, so mark your calendars. Until then, we’ve collected blowout beauty deals so you can keep track of possible last-minute Christmas presents for yourself or for your friends. This list will continue to be updated as more and more of your fave brands prepare to raid your pockets get you in the holiday spirit.

Lily Lashes



Up to 75% off

Mayvenn Hair View this post on Instagram @extellehairstudio no matter the occasion Mayvenn can help you achieve the look you want! A post shared by Mayvenn Inc. (@mayvennhair) on Nov 10, 2019 at 5:13pm PST Mayvenn will be offering 25% OFF site-wide and it will INCLUDE Free Install orders (Purchase 3 or more bundles, closures or frontals and Mayvenn pays for your salon visit to get them installed). Normally, you cannot pair the Free Install promotion with anything else, so this is a big deal! It will run from Black Friday through December 6th. Code to use at checkout on shop.mayvenn.com is SALE. shop.mayvenn.com is a part of the rewardStyle Network.

Continue Slideshow

CHI Hair Tools Target is offering 40% OFF select CHI appliances for Black Friday.

ULTA Beauty will have a special Black Friday promo for the brand’s new holiday irons. The CHI for ULTA Beauty All That Shimmers, Fairy Dust and Teal Tinsel Flat Irons will be on sale for $59.99 each. They regularly retail for $99.99.

Ulta Get 25% off Macadamia Professional Masques.

Get 40% off Becca Volcano Goddess Eyeshadow Palette.

Get 50% off Stila Lingerie Souffle Skin Perfecting Color.

Get 25% off Clinique All Aglow Palette.

Get 25% off T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set.

Get 25% off Chi 1-inch Ceramic Hairstyling Iron.

Get 25% off Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Sipping Pretty Palette.

Get 50% off Sphynx 3-in-1 Portable Razor. ****THIS LIST IS CONTINUOUSLY BEING UPDATED****