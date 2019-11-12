Ya Love To See It: Donald Chump’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Gets Vandalized…Again

Donald Trump’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Gets Some Graffiti

Just as Donald Trump disrespects us every single day, people are continuing to disrespect his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The folks over at TMZ caught the whole thing on video as the Cheeto-In-Chief’s sidewalk advertisement got the graffiti treatment. In the clip, you can see the suspect casually approach the star on Hollywood Blvd at around 9:30 on Tuesday morning. She reaches into her bag to pull out what appears to be white spray paint and then proceeds to coat the star. Seems like she knows what she’s doing, too, because the woman was in and out within just a few seconds.

Of course, this isn’t the first time y’alls lil president had his star vandalized since he’s been in office.

Donald Chump was honored with the label “Putin’s B***h” written on his star earlier this year. Prior to that, other vandals have taken a a pickax to the star and George Lopez pretended to pee on it just last year.

Long story short, people are taking their anger out on Donald any way possible–and a star on one of the busiest streets in Los Angeles is a pretty easy target