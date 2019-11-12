Hoy En Mi Gente News: El Chapo’s Wife To Appear On VH1’s ‘Cartel Crew’

El Chapo’s Wife Appearing On VH1’s “Cartel Crew”

Things are getting really REAL on VH1’s “Cartel Crew” reality show.

VH1 execs confirmed Monday that Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of infamous incarcerated Drug Lord El Chapo, will be making several appearances on the program. Aispuro is expected to open up “about her life after El Chapo,” and forthcoming upcoming business venture.

The 30-year-old beauty queen will first be seen chatting with cast member Michael Blanco, the son of Colombia’s “cocaine godmother” Griselda Blanco.

Aispuro’s famed husband is currently serving a life sentence and ordered to pay $12.6 Billion in forfeiture.

Her first “Cartel Crew” appearance will air Monday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.

Will YOU be watching El Chapo’s wife on “Cartel Crew”???