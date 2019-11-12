Made Men & Magazines: Nas Celebrates Haute Living Cover With Hennessy In NYC
- By Bossip Staff
Nas Celebrates Haute Living Cover In New York City
Last night, Nas gathered with some very well-dressed New York elites to celebrate the release of his Haute Living Magazine cover. Presented by Watches of Switzerland, guests enjoyed crafted Hennessy cocktails and vibes Nasty Nas all night long. Big congrats on the release of this cover along side the drop of “The Lost Tapes 2”!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.