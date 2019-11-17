Save An Extra 15% On This High Performance Dashcam

Just because the Bird Box challenge is no longer a trend doesn’t mean that there aren’t any reckless drivers left on the road. The thing is, no matter how safe you drive, there’s always a chance that you get into fender benders. And to avoid your insurance from skyrocketing or getting into legal trouble, it’s best to have clear evidence that you’re not at fault.

That is where the GoSafe S20G Sony Sensor Night Vision GPS Dashcam comes in. Serving as your extra set of eyes on the road, this high-performance dashcam delivers flawless 1080p footage to ensure that you’ll always have crystal clear footage even in low light situations. It records everything at a 130-degree angle to catch even the smallest of details, and it’s equipped with GPS logging that tracks your speed and all the routes you’ve taken. It also comes with a handful of Driver Assist features for enhanced safety, including Stop Sign Recognition, Stop & Go, Light Reminder, and a Driver Fatigue Alarm.

With the GoSafe S20G Sony Sensor Night Vision GPS Dashcam, you can drive with ease knowing that you have an expert witness in case of an emergency. It’s usually on sale for $139.99, but if you use the code BFSAVE15 at checkout, you can get the price further down to $118.99.

PAPAGO! GoSafe S20G Sony Sensor Night Vision GPS Dashcam – $139.99 See Deal

Don’t wait for Black Friday — you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase