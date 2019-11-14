These Samsung Galaxy Buds Alternatives Are On Sale At Their Lowest Price Drop Yet

Christmas is almost here, and there’s no doubt that wireless earphones will become a permanent fixture on everyone’s wishlists. If you, too, have any hopes of copping a pair, you don’t need to default to Apple AirPods or Samsung’s Galaxy Buds when the Brio SkyBorn S4 True Wireless Earbuds exist and work just as great.

Now on sale at their lowest price ever, these bad boys are designed to rival the performance of the Galaxy Buds, save for the hefty price tag. They deliver rich and balanced audio, all while ensuring seamless connectivity thanks to the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. They feature a twist and lock fit to stay snug in your ears, and the impressive battery life lasts up to 8 hours on a single charge — which can then easily be extended to 50 with the accompanying charging case (for comparison’s sake, the Galaxy Buds can only last up to 13 hours even with the case.) They’re also sweatproof, so you can wear them while you work out, and they even come with embedded microphones for taking and making calls.

The Brio SkyBorn S4 True Wireless Earbuds are now just $99.99 for a 2-pack. That’s 66% off the usual retail price of $299.99.

Brio SkyBorn S4 True Wireless Earbuds (Gunmetal/2-Pack) – $99.99 See Deal

