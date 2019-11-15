This Massage Gun Helps Zap Away Muscle Soreness Quickly

If working out is part of your regimen, it’s safe to assume that you’re no stranger to muscle soreness. After going ham in the gym, it’s only natural that you feel muscle and joint pain afterward. No pain, no gain, right? And if you don’t have the means to indulge in regular massages, you probably just let yourself withstand all the pain, hoping it eases up ASAP.

It’s time to change that.

Luckily, the Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager can help you relieve muscle soreness, and you don’t even have to spend that much to get your hands on one. It’s a professional-grade massage gun specifically designed to reduce joint pain and muscle aches, as well as increase circulation, break up knots, release trigger points, and improve recovery. It has a built-in powerful internal motor that increases deep tissue recovery — all it takes is 30 seconds of targeted massage on each muscle group to reduce soreness faster. Thanks to its three intensity levels, you’re also free to customize your treatment depending on how you’re feeling.

Zap away nagging pain with this massager. It normally retails for $149, but you can grab it on sale for $109. Use the code BFSAVE15 at checkout for an additional 15% off.

Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager – $109 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Don’t wait for Black Friday — you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!