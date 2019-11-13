God’s Plan: NFL Invites All 32 Teams To Colin Kaepernick Workout In Atlanta

NFL Invites All 32 Teams To Colin Kaepernick Workout In Atlanta

It looks like the story of Colin Kaepernick VS. The NFL has reached its redemption arc in terms of future storytelling. Recently Colin received an undisclosed settlement with the NFL and his partner in crime Eric Reid was hired soon after but Colin has still be left wishing he was on the field. Colin’s agent throughout the whole saga has expressed that NFL teams won’t “call him back”. Which prompted him to fire off a letter to everyone setting the record straight and referencing the fact Colin has been game day ready this entire time. Now it seems the preparation is about to pay off as all 32 NFL teams have been invited to watch the embattled football player workout in Atlanta.

ESPN reports,

The session will include on-field work and an interview. All teams are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and the interview will be made available to them. Several clubs have inquired about Kaepernick’s current football readiness. He has been out of the NFL since 2016, the year he began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the pregame national anthem.

This is a very important show and prove money for Kap but also a very I’ve been waiting for the chance anyways type of deal. In the memo, the league broke down the steps they took to get here and they seem ready to continue his career and get him back on the field.

“Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them. We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career.”

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

Kap says he’s been ready for this moment for three years and we don’t doubt him one bit. From the looks of the way the stars are lining up Kap could be back in action very soon. Hopefully, he will and this story comes to an end with all parties satisfied. No word yet if Jay-Z had any impact on this but of course twitter will blame him since they haven’t taken kindly to his NFL collaboration.