Race Matters: Trina Speaks About Her Altercation With The Walmart Shopper Who Allegedly Called Her The N-Word

Trina Finally Speaks About Her Racist Walmart Altercation

Trina was in the headlines earlier this week after videos surfaced of her screaming at a Walmart customer who allegedly called her the N-word.

Even though initial reports stated that the incident occurred after Trina bumped into the fellow shopper while walking down an aisle–but the Miami rapper claims the whole thing started when she was simply trying to console the woman because she was crying.

“I didn’t bump into her in the store … this lady was way across in the kids section, just shopping with clothes, and she was just crying,” Trina said during an interview with TMZ. “And I just looked over and was like, ‘Oh, hi. Are you OK?’And she looked up like a demon—demonic, very evil, satanic witch. And she was like, ‘Get away from me, you n***er bitch.'”

Trina went on to say that she walked away from the whole situation feeling confused before everything actually sunk in. She added that people came up to her just a few moments later, claiming they also heard the woman use the racial slur.

Eventually, she made her way to the register, which is where she and her friend saw the woman once again.

“As I got to the register, my friend said, ‘You owe my friend an apology.’ And that’s when she just looked around acting belligerent,” Trina explained. “I said, ‘Say it again. You called me a n***er, and I am a n***er—one that will whoop your ass.'”

Finally, the rapper issued a warning to anyone bold enough to disrespect her in the future: