Here’s What Happened When Socially Anxious R&Bruja Summer Walker Scrapped Tour Dates
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11
❯
❮
Summer Walker Cancels Tour Dates, Twitter Reacts
Summer Walker is the hottest new R&B artist in the game. She also apparently struggles with social anxiety that forced her to cancel tour dates in a not-very-shocking move that perplexed fans, sparked endless debates over mental health and blew up comment sections across the internet at a critical time in her development.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Summer Walker’s canceled tour dates on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.